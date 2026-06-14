Ahmedabad Customs Seizes INR 4.26 Crore Gold Hidden in Speaker of IndiGo Flight 6E1478 From Dubai (Watch Video)

Customs officials at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad seized foreign-origin gold worth over INR 4.26 crore on Friday, June 12. The contraband was discovered hidden inside an aircraft lavatory during a specialised search of an incoming IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai. Acting on intelligence inputs, authorities recovered nearly 2.8 kilograms of high-purity gold biscuits neatly packed behind audio components.

Detection and Rummaging Operation

The seizure took place aboard IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 immediately after it touched down in Ahmedabad. Customs officers conducted a detailed rummaging operation on the aircraft with the assistance of technical aircraft engineers. IndiGo Flight Attendant Viral Video: Crew Member Madhavi Chiguru Uses Nail Glue To Fix Passenger’s Broken Glasses on Kolkata-Hyderabad Flight.

Customs Finds Gold Worth INR 4.27 Crore Inside IndiGo Flight's Speaker Box

Gujarat | During the search conducted on IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 arriving from Dubai at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad on 12.06.2026, Customs officials, with the help of Aircraft Engineers, seized two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape inside the speaker box located in the front… pic.twitter.com/rcn5s6KsSh — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

During the search of the plane's forward lavatory, the inspection team dismantled a wall-mounted speaker box typically utilised for in-flight announcements. Hidden inside the speaker housing, officials discovered two distinct pouches wrapped securely in black plastic tape.

Value and Classification of Contraband

Upon opening the hidden packets, officials recovered 24 foreign-origin gold biscuits. Forensic testing confirmed the bullion possessed a 999.0 purity level, equivalent to 24-carat gold, with a combined weight of 2,799.3 grams. According to Ahmedabad Customs, the domestic market value of the seized consignment stands at exactly INR 4,26,89,325. Because no passengers or airline crew members stepped forward to assert legal ownership of the package, authorities officially classified the gold as unclaimed property. It was subsequently confiscated under the relevant statutory provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Smuggling Methodology and Investigation

Intelligence officials noted that the precise method of concealment points toward an organised smuggling operation. Investigators suspect that an unidentified international passenger chose to leave the gold hidden inside the lavatory structure, likely planning for a domestic flyer or a compromised airport ground crew member to retrieve the items later to bypass international customs checks. A spokesperson for the agency stated, "The manner of concealment indicates that the gold was concealed by an unknown person with the intention of smuggling it into India in violation of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. As no person came forward to claim the legal ownership of the seized gold, it was seized as unclaimed under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962". Lights Out, No AC, 30 Minutes of Hell: IndiGo Flight 6E657 Passengers Stranded in Dark Sweltering Cabin at Vadodara Airport (Watch Video).

A comprehensive investigation has been launched to identify the suspects. Local authorities are actively cross-referencing flight manifests, examining passenger reservation data, and reviewing airport surveillance footage to trace the individual who boarded the flight in Dubai with the contraband.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).