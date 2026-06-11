Ahmedabad: Man Reportedly Dies in Fall at Home, Probe Finds Wife and Son Allegedly Strangled Him

A man in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district whose death was initially reported as a fall down a flight of stairs was allegedly murdered by his wife and son, police said after a forensic investigation contradicted the family's account of the incident. The accused have since been arrested following questioning by investigators.

The victim, Deepak Kumar Radhanpura, a resident of Viramgam, died on the evening of June 6 and was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital by family members. Relatives told doctors that he had suffered fatal injuries after accidentally falling at home. However, medical examinations raised suspicions, prompting a deeper investigation that eventually led to murder charges. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Refuses To Buy New Phone.

According to police, doctors examining Deepak Kumar's body noticed multiple injury marks on different parts of his body, including his head. The nature of the injuries appeared inconsistent with a simple fall, leading medical authorities to recommend a forensic post-mortem examination. The findings would later become central to the investigation.

Senior police officer Tapan Singh Dodiya said the forensic examination concluded that Deepak Kumar died due to strangulation and head injuries. The report ruled out an accidental fall and indicated that the injuries had been deliberately inflicted. Surat Shocker: 2 Women Found Dead in Gujarat Temple Washroom After Searching ‘Ways to Die’ on ChatGPT; Elon Musk Reacts.

Following the findings, investigators began questioning the victim's wife, 46-year-old Devyaniben, and their 22-year-old son Uday, both of whom had accompanied the victim to the hospital.

During questioning, police uncovered what they described as a long-running family dispute. Investigators said Deepak Kumar operated Akshar Jewellers in Viramgam and frequently argued with his son over his alleged lack of involvement in the family business.

Police also said disagreements reportedly existed regarding Uday's engagement, with Devyaniben often supporting her son during disputes with her husband. According to investigators, tensions within the family had been escalating for some time before the incident.

Viramgam Town Police Inspector S A Gadhvi said the final confrontation allegedly occurred on June 6. Earlier that day, Deepak Kumar had reportedly reprimanded Uday for arriving late to the jewellery shop. When Deepak Kumar returned home for lunch at around 3 pm, an argument allegedly broke out involving him, his wife and son.

Police allege that during the altercation, Uday struck his father on the head with a wooden object, causing serious injuries. Investigators further claim that Uday and Devyaniben then strangled Deepak Kumar to death.

According to police, the accused subsequently transported Deepak Kumar's body to the hospital and attempted to portray the death as the result of a staircase accident. However, inconsistencies in the injury pattern and forensic findings prompted authorities to launch a criminal investigation.

Following further questioning and the forensic evidence, police arrested Devyaniben and Uday in connection with the case. Authorities have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against the two accused.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and gather additional evidence related to the alleged murder. The case highlights the critical role of forensic examinations in uncovering suspected crimes that may initially appear to be accidental deaths.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).