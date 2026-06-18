Ahmedabad: NEET Aspirant Kahan Patel Jumps to Death 3 Days Before Re-NEET Exam 2026

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Kahan Patel, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of his flat in Ahmedabad’s New Ranip area on Thursday, June 18, three days before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination scheduled for June 21. Police said Patel, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam, sustained fatal internal injuries; the exact motive behind the act remains unclear.

Senior police officer Rana Digvijay Singh said Sabarmati Police Station received a call Thursday morning reporting that a teenage boy had jumped from the balcony of his residence. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation. The family has not yet been questioned; investigators plan to examine the student’s laptop and speak with classmates as part of the probe. Student Suicide in Coimbatore: NEET Aspirant Consumes Poison, Dies Days Before Re-NEET Exam 2026.

NEET Aspirant Jumps to Death 3 Days Before Re-NEET Exam 2026

Officials said Patel was found with severe internal injuries after the fall. Singh confirmed police attendance following the morning call and said standard procedures are under way. An accidental death report has been filed while the investigation proceeds to establish the sequence of events and any contributing factors.

Investigators will question family members, review digital devices including Patel’s laptop, and interview classmates to reconstruct his recent activities and state of mind. The police have not released information about any suicide note or prior indications of self-harm. NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

The NEET re-examination on June 21 follows the cancellation of the May 3 test by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after allegations of a paper leak. The controversy triggered nationwide protests and prompted a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged breach.

Students preparing for high-stakes medical entrance exams frequently report intense academic pressure and anxiety. Authorities and mental-health advocates have repeatedly urged candidates and families to seek support, and some education bodies have stepped up counselling services during exam periods.

Earlier this week, authorities in Dehradun reported the death of another NEET aspirant, 23-year-old Riya Kumari, who was found hanging in her room in Patel Nagar. Police said she left a note apologising to her parents and blaming her own “incompetence” for the decision. Riya, who had scored more than 96% in Class 12 and was in her final BSc semester, had recently appeared for NEET and was preparing for the June 21 re-test. Investigators described preliminary findings as indicating frustration over academic results may have been a factor; inquest proceedings have been completed and the probe continues.

Police officials are treating both incidents as separate investigations and have not linked them to any single cause beyond the individual circumstances reported. Mental-health professionals note that examination-related stress can exacerbate underlying vulnerabilities and recommend timely counselling and family support for aspirants under pressure.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).