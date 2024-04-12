Ahmedabad, April 12: A 29-year-old employee of a cryptocurrency trading firm and his brother were allegedly assaulted by the firm's boss and two aides on Tuesday over a dispute regarding a day's leave. The incident took place at the firm located on Sindhu Bhavan Road.

According to a TOI report, the employee, a resident of an apartment building near Palladium Mall, had taken a day off from work. Upon his return on Wednesday, his boss confronted him about his absence, claiming that the firm had suffered a significant financial loss due to his absence. The boss further accused the employee of taking Rs 2 lakh from the firm without prior notice.

In his complaint to the Bodakdev police, the employee stated, "He told me that his firm suffered a huge financial loss because of my absence and accused me of taking Rs 2 lakh from the firm without informing him. I asked him to deduct the amount from my salary."

The situation escalated when the boss demanded the employee to call his mother and other family members to the office as guarantors. Following the employee's call, his mother and brother arrived at the office, leading to heated arguments between the boss, the employee, his family members, and an aide of the main accused.

During the altercation, the employee and his brother were allegedly assaulted but were saved by other office staff. The brothers received treatment at Sola Civil Hospital where a medico-legal case was filed.

Bodakdev police have filed a complaint against the employer and his two aides on charges of causing hurt, using abusive words, criminal intimidation, and abetment.

