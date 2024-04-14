Ahmedabad, April 14: A 35-year-old woman recently approached the police in Ahmedabad, alleging that she was assaulted by her husband after she found his girlfriend’s ATM card. In her complaint, the woman said she found her husband's girlfriend's ATM card in his scooter's storage compartment. She told cops that her husband assaulted her after she confronted him about the ATM card.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman, a resident of Juhapura, approached the Vejalpur police and lodged a case against the husband. The woman also told cops that in the past, she had complained against her husband and his girlfriend nearly three months ago. Ahmedabad Shocker: Boss Thrashes Employee for Taking a Day’s Leave From Office, Complaint Registered.

In her complaint, the woman said her husband visited her residence near Sonal Cinema Road on Friday, April 12 and spent the night. The next day in the morning, she found his scooter key and, on inspection, discovered his girlfriend's ATM card inside the storage department. After this, the woman confronted her husband and sought his explanation.

This enraged her husband, who, in return, abused her and allegedly assaulted her. Distressed by her husband's reaction, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting in her complaint, the police registered a case of voluntarily causing hurt. Ahmedabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Molested, Threatened With Acid Attack in Gujarat; Stalker Booked.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

