Mumbai, October 5: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a woman filed a complaint against her husband after he allegedly beat her. As per reports, the incident came to light after the 38-year-old woman from Ghatlodia filed a complaint against her husband regarding a dispute involving their six-year-old daughter.

In her complaint, the woman said that she married her husband, a resident of Paldi in 2013. The couple are parents of a girl child, reports the Times of India. The woman alleged that her six-year-old daughter insisted on having bath alone. However, the complainant said that she refused her daughter's request as she was a small kid. She then took her daughter to the bathroom when all of a sudden the child started crying. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

Hearing the daughter's cry, the father rushed to the bathroom and started hitting his wife. The woman also claimed that her husband punched her in the face and even kicked her. Later, he called up her brother and asked him to take her home. The woman also alleged that her husband abused and even pushed her out of the house. After the incident, the filed a complaint with the Ghatlodia police.

In a separate incident, the Mumbai Police filed a case against a man who committed suicide after killing his wife and two children two months ago in the eastern suburb of Govandi. As per reports, accused Shakeel Khan hanged himself at his house in Indira Nagar area on July 29 after poisoning his wife and two children

