Mumbai, November 21: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a man allegedly kidnapped his friend who helped him get a loan for vehicle. As per reports, the victim identified as Jignesh Dhawal (22), a resident of Nava Vadaj had helped his friend get a vehicle loan, however, things turned ugly when Dhawal's friend refused to pay the loan.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused not only failed to repay the loan but also allegedly kidnapped Dhawal. The accused has been identified as Sunil Marwadi. Police officials said that Marwadi was angry after Dhawal asked the finance company to seize his friend's vehicle. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beaten With Broom, Hurled With Casteist Abuses for Sporting a Moustache in Sanand.

The incident came to light after the Vadaj police registered a complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In his complaint, Dhawal said that in February 2022, he helped his friend get a two-wheeler on a loan. Back then, Marwadi had paid Rs 20,000 as down payment. Dhawal also said that he was the proposer for Marwadi's loan.

However, Marwadi stopped paying the instalments on time due to which Dhawal started receiving letters from the loan financing company. When Dhawal asked Marwadi to repay the loan, he refused, which is when Dhawal approached the finance company. Following this, the company seized the vehicle on November 6. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

Three days later, Marwadi and his friend Askashsinh Padiyar kidnapped Dhawal who was standing near his society. In his complaint, Dhawal said that the duo drove him across the city and then took him to Ramol. He also said that the duo threatened him and asked him to give Rs 20,000 of the down payment. Later, they assaulted him and fled from the spot.

Somehow Dhawal managed to reach home post which he was taken to a hospital. A scan revealed that he had suffered a fracture. Although he did not want to file a police complaint, Dhawal did so after he was encourages by his relatives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).