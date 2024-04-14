Ahmedabad, April 14: In a peculiar case, two young women in Ahmedabad have lodged a complaint alleging ‘biological fraud’. The women, identified as Seema, 20, and Reena, 21 (names changed for privacy), claim that an agent convinced them to sell their ovarian eggs but failed to pay the promised amount of Rs 20,000.

TOI reported that both women, natives of Sabarkantha and employed as support staff at a city-based hospital, lodged their complaint with the 181 Abhayam women helpline. They stated that in an attempt to earn quick cash, they agreed to sell their ova to an agent. However, after their eggs were extracted twice at a facility in Chhattisgarh, the agent did not pay them and allegedly siphoned off their money. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills 14-Year-Old Daughter With Axe in Munger's Mubarakchak Village Over Suspected Affair With Youth, Booked.

The helpline managed to secure one installment of the agreed amount for the women, who have since submitted a complaint application to the Sola police station for further investigation. Officials from Abhayam have stated that the police are set to probe further and look into a larger racket, as the women were taken to Chhattisgarh for the extraction of their ova. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute, Share Pictures of Her Body With Relatives in Vadodara; Held.

According to the Abhayam 181 women helpline, Seema and Reena came into contact with a woman through a social media site about two months ago. Both were seeking ways to make quick money, as their earnings of Rs 15,000 each were insufficient to cover their city living expenses.

The woman allegedly told them that they would each be paid Rs 20,000 for a simple medical procedure to extract their ova for medical research. The women agreed to the procedure without any paperwork and were taken to a facility in Chhattisgarh for the extraction.

However, after the procedure, the woman did not pay them the promised amount. She claimed that she was awaiting payment from the client. A month later, she approached them again, stating that their ova had matched the client’s requirements and could be sold again. She promised that they would each receive a total of Rs 40,000 at the end of the procedure.

The women approached the helpline after the woman agent switched off her phone and they realized they had been duped. The agent in Chhattisgarh told them that their money had been paid to the woman agent and refused to intervene. The woman agent’s boyfriend also allegedly threatened the women with dire consequences if they pursued the matter further.

Following the complaint procedure, the woman agent appeared before the police and paid Rs 20,000 each to Seema and Reena. However, the full payment is still pending.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).