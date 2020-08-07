Kozhikode, August 7: At least 14 deaths were confirmed and 123 other passengers were left injured after the Air India Express flight returning from Dubai met a brutal runway skirmish at the Kozhikode airport. The fatality toll is feared to rise further as 15 among the surviving victims have sustained serious injuries. Helpline Numbers Issued by Kozhikode Collector and Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Among the deceased includes the plane's pilot - Captain Deepak Sathe, who was also a former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The accident was reported as soon as the plane landed at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode amid a rough weather. Preliminary reports claimed that the ill-fated from Dubai landed at 7:38 pm, when incessent rainfall was underway.

"14 dead, 123 injured and 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash incident at Karipur Airport," the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) was reported as saying by news agency ANI.

Update on Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash Death Toll

14 dead, 123 injured and 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash incident at Karipur Airport: Malappuram SP to ANI. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/QfFZxHDkVx — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was directed to rush at the site of accident to expedite the relief and rescue operation. The Kerala Director General of Police (DGP), by the time this report was first published, was reported as saying that four passengers were still stuck in the flight.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was overseeing the relief and rescue operations. He also held a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the plane accident.

"Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support," said a statement issued by Vijayan's office.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to the plane accident. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives following the crash landing of Air India Express flight at Karipur. My prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan, said.

