Kozhikode, August 10: At least 56 injured passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight have been discharged from various hospital across the state. The airlines in a statement said that the patients have been discharged after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on August 7 and as many as 18 people had lost their lives. At least 123 passengers were injured, with a few in critical condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Kozhikode International Airport Has a Tabletop Runway Which Makes It Vulnerable; Here Are Other Dangerous Airports in the World to Land at.

According to experts, heavy rains along with low visibility were the key reasons that caused the horrific plane tragedy at the Kozhikode airport. The flight commanded by veteran pilot DV Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar had skidded off on Friday evening and plunged 35 feet down the table-top airport runway. According to aviation guidelines, the DGCA will conduct a detailed probe and identify the real cause of the accident. Air India Express Plane Crash Update: 18 Dead Including 2 Pilots.

Here's the tweet:

56 injured passengers discharged from various hospitals after obtaining complete fitness: Air India Express on #KozhikodePlaneCrash The Air India Express flight crash-landed at Kozhikode Airport on August 7, claiming 18 lives. pic.twitter.com/Bcne3xn4mX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

On Saturday, the Air India Express had said that it will pay an interim compensation to victims of the plane crash accident and provide them immediate relief. "To provide immediate relief, as an interim compensation AI Express will give Rs 10,00,000 to the next kin of the deceased passenger 12 years and above, Rs 5,00,000 to the passengers below the age of 12 years, Rs 200,000 to critically injured passenger and Rs 50,000 to the passenger who are injured in the incident," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries in the Friday night crash.

The DGCA team investigating the crash of Air India Express aircraft at the Kozhikode airport recovered its black box on Saturday. The black box records the conversation between the pilots as well as with the air traffic control tower, apart from the flight data.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).