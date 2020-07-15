New Delhi, July 15: State-run carrier Air India announced on Wednesday the termination of work from home facility for most employees. Barring those in high-risk age group or living in containment zones, all other members of the workforce are asked to return to their designated AI offices from July 20 onwards.

The airliner will take action against employees who are ineligible for work from home and continue to remain absent. Their attendance would not be marked, and the days on which they are not present will be marked as unpaid leaves. Air India to Send Certain Employees on Leave Without Pay for Up to Five Years.

"AI offices will function in full strength from 20th July. 'Work from Home' option can be considered for employees who are at higher risk due to medical conditions, pregnant women and employees in containment zones," said a statement issued by Air India.

Employees who are unable to attend office, despite not being in high-risk age group or living in containment zones, will need to apply for paid leaves if they do not want to be marked as absent.

In a separate statement issued by the airliner, it stated that employees could be sent on leave without pay for a period of six months to two years, and the same could be extended by upto five years.

Redundancy, health, non-performance and efficiency would be considered as parameters for sending an employee on leave without pay, the company said.

