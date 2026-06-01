Airport Reel Ban: Shooting Videos at Airports Could Land You on DGCA No-Fly List, New Rules Warn Travellers

Creating reels, vlogs, or social media content at airports could now lead to serious consequences, including a ban on air travel. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued strict guidelines prohibiting unauthorised photography and videography in sensitive airport areas across India, including Delhi.

The new regulations are aimed at protecting airport security and preventing the accidental recording and online sharing of sensitive operational information.

DGCA Bans Filming in Sensitive Airport Areas

Under the revised guidelines, passengers and visitors are not allowed to photograph or record videos in restricted operational zones without prior approval. IndiGo Ordered to Pay INR 3.3 Lakh After Passenger’s Luggage Goes Missing on Delhi-Istanbul Flight

The prohibited areas include security checkpoints, boarding gates, runway buses, aprons, aircraft handling zones, and other locations considered sensitive from a security perspective.

Authorities say even seemingly harmless social media videos can unintentionally reveal critical information about airport operations, surveillance systems, or security arrangements. Rajdhani Express Delay Costs Couple Kerala Flight; Railways Ordered To Pay INR 69,001 Compensation.

Violators May Face Fines and Travel Bans

Passengers found violating the rules may face financial penalties and other disciplinary action.

In serious cases, airport authorities can recommend that offenders be placed on the DGCA's No-Fly List. Depending on the nature and severity of the violation, this could result in a temporary or permanent ban on air travel.

Officials may also seize mobile phones, cameras, or other recording devices as part of an investigation.

Rise in Travel Content Prompted Crackdown

The stricter regulations come amid a growing trend of travellers creating reels, vlogs, and influencer-style content at airports.

According to airport authorities, several videos uploaded online have inadvertently captured security infrastructure, staff procedures, and restricted operations, creating potential security risks.

The move is intended to strengthen aviation security while ensuring that sensitive information is not publicly circulated.

Security Personnel Empowered to Take Immediate Action

Airport security staff have been authorised to act immediately against individuals found violating the guidelines.

For minor violations, passengers may be instructed to delete the recorded content on the spot. However, repeated offences or incidents involving sensitive security-related footage may attract stricter penalties and legal action.

Photography Allowed Only in Designated Areas

Travellers can still take photographs and videos in designated public areas where permitted. However, passengers are advised to follow all instructions issued by airport authorities, security personnel, and airline staff.

Anyone unsure about whether filming is allowed should seek clarification before recording content.

Prior Approval Mandatory for Commercial Shoots

Individuals, production houses, brands, and organisations planning to film advertisements, documentaries, feature films, or commercial social media content inside airport premises must obtain prior permission from airport management and relevant security agencies.

Authorities have clarified that no exemptions will be granted without all necessary approvals being secured before filming begins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).