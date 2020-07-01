Lucknow, July 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav turned 47 on Wednesday and wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, took to Twitter to wish her husband on his birthday.

She asked party workers to use the occasion to help the poor and the needy. "This is what the party president also wants," she stated.

Party sources said that in accordance with the leadership's suggestion, all party workers would distribute food, fruits and medicines to the needy.

"There will be no major congregation or celebration at the parry office but we will celebrate in our own way," said a party functionary.

Dimple Yadav Wishes Akhilesh Yadav on His Birthday:

सपा के लोकप्रिय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी के जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ! उनके अनुरोध पर उनके चाहनेवाले सभी समर्थकों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं से ये आग्रह है कि वो इस संकटकाल में किसी आयोजन की जगह व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर किसी ज़रूरतमंद की मदद करेंI — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) June 30, 2020

Some party units have decided to hold a 'havan' and pray for the well-being and long life of their leader.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav is also expected to wish Akhilesh on his birthday, especially after the recent reconciliation between the estranged leaders.

Since the past one month, Akhilesh Yadav has been rather active by holding video conference calls with party leaders in the districts. He is also revamping the party organization and gearing up for the 2022 assembly elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).