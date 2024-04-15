Mumbai, April 15: The Mumbai police on Sunday, April 14, arrested a 50-year-old woman for allegedly killing her alcoholic son in a fit of rage. The accused woman has been identified as Bindudevi Dubey. The alleged murder took place on Saturday night, April 13, when an argument broke out between the mother-son duo after Dubey caught her son speaking from her purse.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased Shivkumar was an alcoholic who used to force his mother to give him money to buy alcohol. On Saturday night, Dubey caught her son stealing money from her purse. After this, a fight broke out between the two. Amid the fight, Shivkumar allegedly started beating his mother. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Wife With Knife After She Refuses to Let Him Stay at Home Over His Drinking Habit in Kandivali, Arrested.

When things escalated, and her son continued to assault her, Dubey allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Shivkumar in his chest. As Shivkumar started shouting in pain, their neighbours rushed to his aid and took him to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre. Soon, the police were informed about the incident. Meanwhile, Bindu also arrived at the hospital.

However, doctors declared Shivkumar dead. Amidst this, Dubey tried to escape from the hospital but was caught by the police personnel who arrested her for the murder. The Oshiwara police have registered a case against Bindudevi under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Iron Rod After She Turns Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

During the preliminary probe, cops learned that Dubey worked as a domestic help and lived in Jogeshwari.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).