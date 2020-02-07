Alcohol in Goa to Get Expensive by 50 Percent From April 1, 2020

Alcohol. Image Used For Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Goa, February 7: Liquor will turn 50 percent more expensive in Goa from April 1. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement in the Assembly on Thursday. According to the Hindustan Times report, while presenting his maiden Budget, he announced a hike in excise duties and a fee on the sale of liquor.

Sawant was quoted saying, "We have only made a small increase in tax so as not to increase the burden on the common man. We have hiked excise duties and fees a little, stamp duty has been hiked, land rates have been revised and court fees have been increased." Liquor Sale App of Goa's Excise Dept Becomes Object of Political Controversy.

Despite the increase, alcohol available in Goa would continue to be cheaper than that in other states. He further promised to control black marketing by proposing to introduce a unique hologram on each bottle which would authenticate the liquor.

A newly introduced app, launched by the state government's excise department to streamline data of sale of alcohol, by liquor outlets in the state had become the object of political controversy in Goa last year.

While the opposition found the app as a hassle for small businesses dealing in alcohol, the mobile phone app had the backing of the Goa Liquor Traders Association.