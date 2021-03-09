Chandigarh, March 9: In a shocking incident, the Haryana police has blamed rats for consuming thousands of litres of alcohol stored in different police stations in the state. The police's justification comes as 29,000 litre of liquor stored in 25 different police station went missing, after which they accused the rodents of drinking all the alcohol stored in the storerooms or 'malkhanas.' Rats At it Again? Bihar Police Blames Rodents For Drinking Seized Alcohol.

As per reports, the Haryana police has seized around 50,000 litres of country-made liquor, 30,000 litres of English Wine and 3,000 cans of beer with over 800 cases registered in this regard, reported news channel Aaj Tak. The seized alcohol is kept at the store rooms in police station during the course of trail and judgement, following which it is destroyed. Rats Found Eating Penguin's Food in Malaysia's Negara Zoo, Enraged Netizens Question Authorities After Pics and Video Go Viral.

The seized liquor is stored very safely in the police station. Given their storage, any rodent can't nibble for consume the alcohol, said the report. The country-made alcohol is stored in plastic bottles and are poured into drums at the station. On the other hand, English Wine or imported liquor is stored in glass bottles.

