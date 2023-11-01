Aligarh Blast: Two Including a Child Dead After 'Explosion' in Compressor of Refrigerator Inside Warehouse (Watch Videos)

Aligarh, November 1: Two people, including a kid, were killed while others were injured after an explosion inside a warehouse in Aligarh town of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. "One child and a man died in the incident and four were injured," Pawan Aggrawal, District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar told ANI.

DM Aggrawal further informed that two injured people have been discharged after treatment. "Two others are also out of danger. They are being shifted to the district hospital". Uttar Pradesh Blast: Five Injured in Explosion at House in Meerut's Lohia Nagar, Video Shows Residence Turned Into Pile of Rubble.

Siddharthnagar DM Pawan Aggrawal Speaks on Aligarh Blast

#WATCH | Pawan Aggarwal, DM, Siddharthnagar says"...Prima facie it seems that it was a warehouse and inside the warehouse, 7-8 refrigerators were kept and this happened due to an explosion in the compressor of the refrigerator. One child and a man died in the incident and 4… https://t.co/csygHMg3Fo pic.twitter.com/BYgV2IA2Dl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2023

During the inquiry, the official said, prime facie it appears there were 7-8 refrigerators inside a warehouse. "There was an explosion in the compressor of the refrigerator," he said. More details are awaited