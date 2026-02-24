Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Nephew Just Days Before Son’s Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, February 24: A family in Aligarh’s Palimukim area has approached the police after a 42-year-old woman allegedly eloped with her own nephew just days before her son’s scheduled wedding. The incident, which came to light on Friday, February 20, has left the family in a state of shock as preparations for the marriage were in their final stages. According to the formal complaint filed by the woman's husband, she did not leave alone; she reportedly took with her approximately INR 2 lakh in cash and gold jewelry intended for the upcoming ceremony.

The husband, a local resident of the Palimukim locality, informed authorities that his wife had been helping with the wedding arrangements when she suddenly disappeared. Suspicions arose when it was discovered that his 22-year-old nephew, who had been frequently visiting the house under the guise of assisting with the festivities, was also missing. Neighbors reported seeing the duo together shortly before they vanished, prompting the family to check the household lockers, which were found empty. Bihar: Woman Marries Nephew in Front of Husband and Daughter in Jamui, Video Surfaces.

Woman Elopes With Nephew Just Days Before Son’s Wedding in Aligarh

The Police have registered a case based on the husband’s statement and have begun tracking the mobile locations of both individuals. Preliminary reports suggest that the woman and her nephew had been in a clandestine relationship for several months, which went unnoticed by the family during the busy wedding season.

The missing assets include gold necklaces, bangles, and cash that had been saved over several years for the son's "Baraat" (wedding procession). "We are currently scanning CCTV video from the local bus stand and railway station to determine their escape route," a police official stated. "Our primary goal is the recovery of the stolen property and locating the missing persons." Refusing Marriage After S*x Due to Kundali Mismatch Is an Offense, Says Delhi High Court While Denying Bail in Rape Case.

The elopement has thrown the son’s wedding into jeopardy. With the ceremony just a week away, the groom’s family is struggling to manage both the social embarrassment and the financial loss. Family members noted that the woman was a key figure in the wedding planning, making her sudden departure particularly disruptive.

The groom's father expressed his distress to the local media, stating that the family’s reputation has been severely tarnished. "We were preparing to welcome a new member into the family, and instead, we are now dealing with a police case involving our own kin," he said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).