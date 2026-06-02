Alphabet Plans $80 Billion Stock Sale as AI Spending Surges

The Google parent company's announcement comes on the same day as Anthropic said it had confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offeringGoogle parent Alphabet said Monday it plans to sell $80 billion (€93 billion) in stock to fund a major expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

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The announcement comes as Anthropic, maker of the Claude chatbot, said it has filed confidentially for an initial public offering. ChatGPT maker OpenAI is also widely expected to pursue a public listing.

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Meanwhile, Elon Musk said SpaceX, which merged with his xAI company in February, is planning one of the biggest stock sales ever and could begin pitching the offering to investors as soon as this week.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).