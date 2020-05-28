Amarnath Yatra 2020 Likely to be Conducted For 15 Days Via Baltal Route Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports

File image of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, May 28: The annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, earlier curtailed due to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to be conducted for 15 days this year, according to reports. Authorities could conduct the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage only via Baltal route, reports added. The deployment of Central Reserve Police Force personnel and police was underway. The 42-day Yatra is supposed to commence on June 23, 2020. Amarnath Yatra 2020: Press Note Announcing Cancellation of Pilgrimage Withdrawn by Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

Reports further said the final date for commencement of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage will be decided by the Mahant. Subsequently, the government will issue a formal order. The government may cap the arrival of pilgrims to 10,000. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), on Wednesday met a delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas to discuss various issues concerning the conduct of yatras amid coronavirus outbreak. Jammu and Kashmir: Major Incident of Vehicle-Borne IED Blast Averted by Timely Input, Action by Security Forces in Pulwama.

During the meeting, Murmu said that due to the COVID-19 situation, the appropriate decision on organising the yatras can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation. "The government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatras. However, all these developments are subject to review, in view of the COVID-19 crisis," Murmu said, according to a statement released by the government.

Members of the delegation made several suggestions like curtailment of yatra duration, allowing specific age group devotees, preference for online yatra registration, commencement of heli-yatra earlier and delay in on-foot yatra as per the prevailing situation and operationalisation of single route (Pahalgam route). Last year, the Amarnath Yatra was cut short after the government had scrapped Article 370 in the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir.

Amarnath cave is a holy shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres. Every year, thousands of devotees make an annual pilgrimage to Amarnath either from Srinagar or from Pahalgam. The journey from Pahalgam takes around five days, while the cave is 141 km from Srinagar.