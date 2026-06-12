Ambernath: Woman Sets 5 Vehicles on Fire Inside Housing Society Over Parking Dispute

A severe dispute over a vehicle parking spot escalated drastically in Ambernath on Friday evening, after a woman resident allegedly set fire to five vehicles inside a housing society complex. The incident occurred at the Royal Castle Housing Society located in the Shivkar Nagar area of Ambernath (East). Local police have registered an official case against the accused woman following complaints from the affected vehicle owners.

According to the Ambernath police, the confrontation began over a repetitive disagreement regarding an assigned parking space within the residential premises. Witnesses state that the argument intensified rapidly between the woman and her neighbors. In a sudden fit of rage, the woman brought inflammable liquid, poured it over a motorcycle parked in the common area, and ignited it. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute; Police Launch Hunt for Accused.

The flames quickly spread from the initial motorcycle to four adjacent vehicles parked closely in the lot. Within minutes, three two-wheelers and two four-wheelers were completely engulfed in fire, causing significant property damage.

Terrified residents immediately alerted the local fire brigade and the police. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the call and managed to douse the blaze before it could spread to the residential wings of the building. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, as the area was cleared when the fire broke out. Parking Dispute Turns Fatal in Araria: Driver Killed, Accused Shopkeeper Lynched by Mob.

Local law enforcement officials visited the society to conduct an initial investigation and review available closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. Based on the statements of the society members and the preliminary report, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Ambernath Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for mischief by fire and endangering public safety. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).