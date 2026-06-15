Ambuja Cements Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Rises 1.36% on Positive Outlook

Ambuja Cements (NSE: AMBUJACEM) recorded a modest gain today, opening at ₹431.40, slightly above its previous close of ₹423.10, indicating a gap-up start to the session. The stock scaled an intraday high of ₹435.90 before pulling back to a low of ₹427.00. It ultimately settled at ₹428.85, marking a 1.36% increase for the day. Trading volume for AMBUJACEM stood at 3,311,686 shares, slightly below its average daily volume of approximately 3.82 million shares.

AMBUJACEM – Stock Updates as of (6:36PM, 15 Jun 2026) LTP ₹428.85 Open ₹431.40 High ₹435.90 Low ₹427.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 3,311,686 % Chg +1.36%

Ambuja Cements Ends Off Day’s Highs

The trading day for Ambuja Cements began with positive momentum, as the stock opened higher than its previous close. This early strength pushed the scrip to its intraday high of ₹435.90 in the initial hours. The midday session saw some profit-booking, causing the stock to retreat towards the ₹427.00 mark. However, a late-session recovery helped the cement major pare some losses, closing above its intraday low but below its opening price, indicative of mixed sentiment after the initial surge.

Positive Analyst Outlook Boosts Ambuja Cements

Today's positive price action in Ambuja Cements can be largely attributed to an overarching constructive outlook for the Indian cement sector and recent corporate developments. Analyst sentiment remains largely positive, with numerous brokerages maintaining "Buy" ratings and setting price targets significantly higher than current levels, with a consensus average target around ₹538.33. StockInvest.us upgraded its analysis to a "Buy candidate" as recently as June 12, 2026, noting a buy signal from a pivot bottom, which likely influenced positive sentiment carrying into today's trade.

Furthermore, Ambuja Cements itself anticipates a 5% demand growth in the domestic market for FY27, driven by robust housing and infrastructure projects. The company has been aggressively expanding its capacity, growing to 109 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY26 from 89 MTPA a year earlier, with a target to reach 119 MTPA by FY27 and 155 MTPA by FY28. The recent approval of the amalgamation of Sanghi Industries Limited with Ambuja Cements by the NCLT further underscores its consolidation strategy and future capacity growth. The company's virtually debt-free status and strong cash flow management also provide a robust financial foundation.

Ambuja Cements Remains Near 52-Week Low

Ambuja Cements' closing price of ₹428.85 today places it significantly closer to its 52-week low of ₹394.00 than its 52-week high of ₹624.95. Despite today's gain, the stock remains well off its annual peak, indicating that while recent sentiment is improving, it has been under pressure over the past year.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will be keenly watching the broader market sentiment and any further updates on the cement demand trajectory. Key resistance for the week is noted around ₹441.37, while immediate support rests at ₹404.37. Analyst interactions scheduled for June 16 and 17, 2026, could also provide fresh insights and potential catalysts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).