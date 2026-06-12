Amit Bramhe Death: TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Pimpri Chinchwad, FIR Names 2 Women Colleagues and Another Man

A 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. Police have registered a case against two women colleagues and another man after allegations of harassment surfaced in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Abhay Bramhe, a resident of Suvidha Park in Bhosari and an employee of TCS at its Hinjewadi office. According to police, Bramhe died by suicide at his home on June 2. An FIR was later lodged on June 9 by his 19-year-old son at the Bhosari Police Station.

As per the FIR, Amit Bramhe left behind a suicide note in which he allegedly held two TCS employees, identified as Archana and Shashwati, along with a man named Vinod Palicha, responsible for the mental distress he faced. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5). Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

Senior Police Inspector Sandip Ghorpade said, “We have initiated a probe in this case. We have issued a notice to TCS authorities to investigate the two accused women. Search is underway for accused Palicha.”

According to the FIR, the dispute reportedly began after Amit Bramhe's wife, Anagha, who is undergoing cancer treatment, became acquainted with Palicha's wife through Facebook in 2024. Police documents state that Palicha allegedly believed his wife left India due to the influence of Amit and Anagha Bramhe and subsequently filed complaints and legal notices against him. Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student of RGUKT Dies by Suicide a Day After Lover’s Death.

The complaint also alleges that the two TCS employees publicly insulted Bramhe, reassigned him from a favourable project and gave him work outside his expertise. They allegedly threatened to submit negative performance feedback against him.

Responding to the incident, TCS said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Amit Brahme. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts. Complete cooperation is being extended to relevant authorities as they continue their investigation. As this is an ongoing process, it won’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”

Meanwhile, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has sought an independent inquiry into the case and submitted a complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).