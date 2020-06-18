Amma Canteens To Provide Free Food to People Under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits During 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' Period: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai, June 18: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that Amma canteens will provide free food to the people under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits during the COVID-19 lockdown between June 19 and June 30. The state government had announced "maximized restricted lockdown" in four districts- Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur- till June 30, 2020. Tamil Nadu Announces 'Maximised Restricted Lockdown' in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram And Tiruvallur Districts Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Earlier, the number of persons visiting Amma Canteen dropped by more than 50 percent when the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) stopped the supply of free food. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagm (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran had also demanded the state government to provide free food at Amma Canteens.

Tamil Nadu has imposed complete lockdown in four districts. “Considering the spread of the virus and based on the recommendation of medical and health experts, an intense lockdown will be in force from 00.00 hours of June 19 and midnight of June 30,” Palaniswami had said while announcing lockdown.

According to the latest update by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Tamil Nadu has reported 50,193 novel coronavirus cases. Of these, 21,993 are active, while 27,624 individuals have been cured. So far, 576 people have also died due to the infection.

