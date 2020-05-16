Amphan Cyclone Concentrates Into a Depression Near Paradip in Odisha, to Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm During Next 24 Hours

Cyclone (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 16: The Amphan cyclone has concentrated into a depression near the southern region of Paradip city in Odisha on Saturday. According to a tweet by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Amphan concentrated into depression near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1100 km south of Paradip (Odisha) and 1250 kms south of Digha in West Bengal. The weather agency further warned that the Amphan cyclone will intensify rapidly into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. Cyclone Amphan to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm, Total 12 Districts in Odisha on Alert.

In the wake of the current weather conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into Odisha-West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts from May 18 to 20 and those out at sea are advised to return to the coast. In Odisha, a total of 12 districts have been put on alert, as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Collectors have been asked to stay alert and be prepared for shifting people to safe places if a situation arises.

Here's the tweet by IMD:

WML over Southeast BoB concentrated into depression near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1100 km south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm by today evening and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/FOHShVJFWT — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2020

In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said the 'Well Marked Low Pressure' area has concentrated into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centered at 05.30 hours IST of May 16, 2020 near Paradip in Odisha, 1250 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 1330 south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). Arnab, Aag, Tej, Vyom, Gati: IMD Releases Names of Upcoming 169 Cyclones in 13 Countries in Indian Ocean & Arabian Sea.

Giving details of the cyclonic storm, the IMD said, Amphan cyclone is very likely to intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm by 17.30 hours IST of Saturday. The IMD said it is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards north Bay of Bengal during May 18-20. On May 15, private weather agency Skymet Weather had said that that coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are more vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan.