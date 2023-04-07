Mumbai, April 7: The Punjab police has canceled the leaves of all police officials in the state till April 14. The development comes as the state government has issued a high alert in view of the Baisakhi festival which is on April 14. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the police have issued an alert in view of radical preacher Amritpal Singh's possible meeting with Sikhs which could take place later this month.

The 'Waris Punjab De' chief has been absconding and the police are making all possible efforts to arrest him. Reports also suggest that radical preacher Amritpal Singh could surrender, however, no official announcement has been made so far. Meanwhile, the manhunt launched to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief is still underway in Punjab and other states across the country. Amritpal Singh Dares To Demand Khalistan Due to ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Talk by BJP and RSS, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Punjab Police Debunks Fake News About Amritpal Singh's Surrender

This is a fake news and factually incorrect Please fact-check news before sharing. Don't spread rumours and fake news. pic.twitter.com/QsXfrwoIAq — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 7, 2023

According to a report in NDTV, Amritpal Singh has asked the chiefs of Akal Takht, the top Sikh body to convene the "Sarbat Khalsa" in Punjab's Bathinda. The gathering is likely to take place on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14. Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) said "until then, the leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers have been canceled".

All leaves which were sanctioned previously have also been canceled in view of the high alert and a possible arrest of the fugitive radical Sikh leader. Reports also suggest that Amritpal Singh has asked the chiefs of Akal Takht to take out a religious procession in the state. Following this, Giani Harpreet Singh, jathedar of Akal Takhth on Thursday announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi. Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Radical Preacher’s Close Aide Papalpreet Seen in CCTV Footage of ‘Dera’ in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

The religious procession is likely to be taken out from Akal Takht in Amritsar to Damdama Sahib in Bathinda. "There is a marked difference in annual congregation and 'Sarbat Khalsa'. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi," an official told Hindustan Times. It must be noted that the 'Sarbat Khalsa' congregations have been called only on two occasions in the past. First time in 1986 and then later in 2015.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been absconding since March 18 and various CCTV footage of him fleeing Punjab have also gone viral on social media.

