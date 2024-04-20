Jalandhar, April 20: In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man murdered his pregnant wife by setting her on fire in the Amritsar district of Punjab on Friday, April 19. The incident in the village of Buled Nangal in the Rayya area has left the community in horror. The accused was later arrested.

According to The Tribune, the accused, Sukhdev, engaged in a violent altercation with his wife, Pinky, who was six months pregnant and expecting twins. Following the argument, Sukhdev reportedly tied Pinky to a bed and set her ablaze.

Officials stated that the couple had a history of marital discord, often engaging in quarrels. The argument on Friday escalated to the point where Sukhdev committed the brutal act in the front yard of their residence. Pinky succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The police have initiated a manhunt for Sukhdev, charging him with murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police are thoroughly investigating the motives behind the heinous crime, seeking to understand what led the accused to take the lives of his wife and unborn children in such a violent manner. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

In another incident that occurred in March, a man set himself on fire after setting ablaze his wife in Baghora village, allegedly over a domestic dispute. Both of them died while being shifted to higher medical institutions. The police said they received a call at its emergency telephone number ‘112’ about the fight between a man and his wife, but by the time a team from Mahilpur police station reached there, the couple had been shifted to the hospital.

