Nellore, November 2: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a relative in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. The accused is a maternal uncle of the minor girl. He reportedly raped the minor girl several times in the past five months. The accused was arrested by the police. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the incident came to light on Monday after the girl experienced nausea. When her parents took her to a local doctor, it was found that she was pregnant. The girl then narrrated her ordeal. The rape survivor told her parents that her maternal uncle had been assaulting her sexually for the past five months. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Victim's Body Found Hanging From Tree in Amroha

The girl's parents then approached the police. A complaint was lodged in the matter. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the maternal uncle under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been taken into police custody. A detailed investigation has been launched inot the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).