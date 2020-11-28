Kakinada, November 28: The residents of Uppada, a small coastal village in the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, found gold fillings along with small beads of gold scattered on the beach a day after cyclone Nivar made landfall, according to a report by Times of India. Several people from the nearby areas rushed to see gold for themselves as they news of the precious meat being scattered at the beach, reach their places, in the hope to find some gold for themselves. Andhra Pradesh Beaches Fill Up With Thousands of People During Community Lunches as Part of Month-Long ‘Karthikamasam.’

As per the report, at least half-a- century people found beads and fillings of gold. Each of them was able to secure the metal worth around Rs 3,500. Many others have been filtering sand on the beach with hope to find some precious metal for themselves. The local believe that the gold beads were carried by Cyclone Nivar carried and washed it at the village's shore. Andhra Pradesh to Launch Digital Agriculture Studio to Update Farmers About Modern Agricultural Techniques, Says Kurasala Kannababu.

However, the real reason behind the landing of the gold beads at the beach is not yet ascertained. The area is known for massive soil erosion. Local police told Times of India, that there were two temples crumbled under the impact of soil erosion recently. Around 150 acre of land has been lost to soil erosion in the area, over the past two decades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).