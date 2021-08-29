Vishakhapatnam, August 29: In another incident of sexual assault against minors, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam district. The incident took place on Thursday at Annavaram village of the district. A complaint was registered with the local police on Friday. Ludhiana Horror: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the man allegedly raped her stepdaughter when his wife was not at home. The girl narrated the entire incident to her mother when she came home. The woman then decided to register a complaint against her husband. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The police have started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. As per the report, the girl lost her father a few years ago, and the girl's mother then got married to the accused.

In a similar incident in July this year, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The girl reported the incident to her mother, police said. The girl's mother has four daughters and a son from her previous marriage, according to police. The man was later booked on rape charges.

