Vizianagram, February 5: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by setting her on fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district. After killing his wife, the accused lodged a missing complaint. The incident took place on the outskirts of Ardhanaalem village of the district. The accused has been identified as Nagaraju. He reportedly was forcing his 32-year-old wife, Jodu Lakshmi, to divorce so that he could continue his extramarital affair. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the couple got married eight years ago and have a seven-year-old son. The accused was unemployed for the past 10 months, while the deceased worked in a sweet shop. The incident took place on January 28.

After killing his wife, Nagaraju approached the police and lodged a missing complaint. In the complaint, the accused said that his wife had gone missing since January 28. However, the police got suspicious of Nagaraju’s behaviour. During the interrogation, the accused confessed his crime. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife At Eidgah Maidan In Jogeshwari For Seeking Divorce.

As per the report, Nagaraju told the police that he poured petrol on his wife and killed her as she was not ready to give him a divorce. Locals staged a protest from Jodumeraka to Kothavalasa Junction. They denuded capital punishment for the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).