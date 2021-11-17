Chittoor, November 17: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion of infidelity in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The deceased has been identified as Chittoor Ammulu. The woman's husband reportedly killed her with a grinding stone. The incident took place at Parakaluva village in Ramachandrapuram Mandal near Tirupati.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman used to live and work at a poultry farm with her husband C Bhaskar. The 40-year-old accused has suspicion that her wife had an extramarital affair with someone of the same village. This led to a quarrel between the couple many times. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

As per the media report, the couple had a heated argument on Monday. In a fit of anger, Bhaskar murdered his wife using a grinding stone. In the morning, co-workers reached the poultry farm and found Ammulu's body lying in a pool of blood. After committing the crime, Bhaskar fled from the spot.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot. The body of Ammulu was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered against Bhaskar. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

In a similar incident in September this year, a man allegedly killed his wife In Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The accused, identified as Lalta Prasad, strangulated his wife using her dupatta, as he suspected that she was of an extramarital affair. The couple got married five months ago in a temple in Kannauj.

