Vijaywada, April 7: In a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh, Karempudi police have filed a case against a man, identified as Mahesh from Petasannegandla village, for allegedly poisoning his 18-month-old daughter to death due to her dark complexion. The accused reportedly fed poisoned prasadam to his daughter, Akshaya, and later coerced his wife, Shravani, to claim that the baby died after developing seizures.

TOI reported that Shravani, originally from Bommarajupalle village, married Mahesh three years ago and the couple had a baby girl. According to SI Ramanjaneyulu, Shravani reported being tortured by her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby with a dark complexion. They often prevented her from being around the baby. West Bengal: Man Kills Live-in Partner for Insisting Him for Marriage, Held.

On March 31, Shravani found her baby unconscious with a bleeding nose. The baby was rushed to Karempudi government hospital where she was declared dead. Mahesh instructed Shravani to mislead their relatives about the cause of Akshaya’s death. The baby’s body was quickly buried, preventing a thorough investigation. Mumbai: Naigaon Man Kills Lover's Husband in Bihar, Dismembers Victim’s Body Into Six Pieces Before Disposing It in Jungle; Arrested After Six Months of Murder.

However, Shravani’s mother grew suspicious and sought the intervention of the local panchayat. Later, Shravani revealed the details of the abuses to relatives and lodged a complaint with the local police. In her complaint, Shravani stated that Mahesh had previously attempted to kill Akshaya by throwing her against a wall, locking her in a room, and trying to drown her in a tub of water.

The AP State Child Rights Protection Commission, led by chairman Kesali Apparao and member Bathula Padmavati, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the baby’s death. The case is being investigated by CI Mallaiah, and the child’s body was exhumed for a post-mortem. The investigation is still ongoing.

