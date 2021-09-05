Visakhapatnam, September 5: In a shocking incident a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by three youngsters, including a minor, on Thursday night in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, however it came to light only on Saturday. Reports inform that a distant relative of the the 15-year-old victim took her along with him to drop off in Vijaywada, reported Times of India. However, the accused took her to isolated spot where the he and two of his friends allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. The police have arrested all the three accused in the case.

Reports inform that after the incident the victim came back to her home and narrated the ordeal to her parents who then filed a complaint with the police, Following which the three accused, identified as Tarun , Anantha Babu and a 17-year-old minor, were arrested by the police in this regard. The victim, 15-year-old minor girl, who is an adopted child of her parents is reportedly has some hearing issue. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Unidentified Man, Stones and Chillies Stuffed in Rectum.

"When the girl asked her relative to drop her in the city, he along with other two friends took her to an isolated place and allegedly gangraped her. Soon after returning home, she informed her parents about the incident," Kruthivennu station house officer (SHO) A Ganesh Kumar said, as reported by the New Indian Express. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in this regard. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The cases of crime against the minor are being reportedly regularly across the country. In a recent incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by five men. The incident was reported from Nagaur in Rajasthan earlier this week. A minor was also reportedly involved in the crime. He has been arrested by the police.

