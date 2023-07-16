Amaravati, July 16: In Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, two electricians were detained on Saturday after they knowingly shocked three female students at a zilla parishad high school. The terrible incident was recorded at Edupugallu, a Vijayawada suburb and part of the Kankipadu mandal. The accused claimed to have done it "just for fun" and without any intention of harming the girls.

One of the girls reportedly fainted after being shocked. The school administration took her to a neighbouring hospital, where she was treated and later released. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Found Dead in Her House, Police Suspect Husband of Giving Her Electric Shocks.

When her parents learned about the incident, they filed a police report at Kankipadu, which led to the arrest of the two accused, Marrivada Suribabu (30) and Vijaya Shekar (45), both residents of Kankipadu. According to the police, Suribabu and Shekar, two local electricians, were engaged on Thursday to repair electricity outlets at the school.

Suribabu purposefully connected the live wire to the steel benches in the classroom where the girl students' benches were located when they were replacing the sockets. As a consequence, the three girl students received electric shocks while seated on the benches made of steel.

According to reports, he performed the act repeatedly before ceasing only when the girls began to scream. After using the lavatory, one of the girls collapsed shortly after washing her face. When a girl complained of feeling weak to the teacher, the school administrator quickly called a doctor to treat her. Jharkhand Police Officer Gives Electric Shocks on Genitals of Thief in Police Custody, Probe Ordered.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she spent a few hours before being discharged. The 15-year-old kid later told her parents about the incident, post which they hurried to the school and accused the administration. Later, they reported the incident to the mandal education officials as well as to the police.

