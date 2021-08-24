Hyderabad, August 24: In a shocking incident, a woman in Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed her husband and made up a story saying that he slipped and hit his head on a rock at their residence. Reports inform that the incident took place at the Tadikonda village in Guntur district on Friday. According to a report by TOI, the death of the man is believed to be a murder by his wife. The incident came to light on Saturday when his family members were getting ready to hold cremation.

The deceased, identified as Chilaka Ramesh, used to work as a security guard at Tadikonda agricultural market. The report adds that the man was recovering from a paralytic stroke that he suffered nearly five years ago. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

As per details by cops, the man and his wife Nirmala had frequent quarrels, especially when he was paralysed. The couple used to have heated arguments with each other over several issues. The TOI report quotes Mangalagiri rural CI Bhushanam saying that after being frustrated with her husband's behavior for all these years, the woman allegedly hit his head with a rock after the duo had a heated argument.

