Andhra Pradesh: Villagers Carry Ailing Sick Youth on Stretcher for 12 Km to Reach Ambulance (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vizianagaram, January 29: In a case highlighting lack of adequate infrastructure and connectivity, locals of Daraparti Panchayat of Vizianagaram district carried a sick youth for about 12 kilometres in a makeshift stretcher to take him to an ambulance.

The locals were forced to carry the youth for 12 kilometres on a makeshift stretcher as no ambulance could reach their location. Jarata Nagaraju who hails from Dungada tribal hamlet in Daraparti panchayat of Vizianagaram district was suffering from jaundice for few days. Father Forced to Carry Child's Body on His Shoulder's Due to Unavailability of Ambulance in Bihar's Nalanda.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice carried on a makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance in Vizianagaram district due to lack of proper road connectivity. pic.twitter.com/HmaE4btTGa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

"Villagers of hamlet carried the patient for almost 12 km and reached a road. From there, the patient was carried in an ambulance," a doctor said. "Nagaraju was first brought to Sringavarapu Kota government hospital. He was given primary aid. As the patient's condition was critical, he was sent to Vizianagaram government hospital for further treatment," he added.