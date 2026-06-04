Anita Bishnoi Critical After Poison Consumption; Family Blames Online Harassment by Trolls and Rival Influencers (Watch Video)

Social media influencer Anita Bishnoi was hospitalised in critical condition after allegedly consuming poison at her residence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Wednesday. The digital content creator, known for her videos on Rajasthani culture, social awareness and community issues, is currently undergoing treatment at MDM Hospital.

According to family members, Bishnoi's condition deteriorated suddenly, following which she was rushed to the hospital. Hospital superintendent Dr. Vikas Rajpurohit said she remains in intensive care and her condition is critical but stable.

The incident reportedly occurred hours after Bishnoi shared an emotional post on Facebook suggesting that she might not be seen again. The message quickly drew concern among her followers, with some alerting her family members. Babita Pandey Missing Case: Uttarakhand MBA Student Untraced for 6 Days, Friends Detained As CCTV Video Emerges.

Anita Bishnoi Critical After Alleged Poison Consumption

Jodhpur, Rajasthan - In a shocking incident, popular social media influencer Anita Dinram Bishnoi allegedly consumed poison during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, following intense online trolling and harassment over her controversial views on women’s fashion. Anita, who… pic.twitter.com/UswxxuWw08 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 4, 2026

सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर अनीता बिश्नोई ने जहर खा लिया है …जानकारी के मुताबिक सोशल मीडिया ट्रोलिंग से परेशान होकर अनीता बिश्नोई ने जहर खा लिया है … कृपया सोशल मीडिया को अपने ऊपर हावी ना होने दे की जान देने या लेने की नौबत आ जाए … pic.twitter.com/Yd4ZUrwVws — Anamika Singh kaali (@Anamika4S) June 3, 2026

Her husband, Dinaram, has alleged that Anita Bishnoi was subjected to sustained online harassment over the past two weeks. According to him, the backlash intensified after she posted a video expressing her views on women's clothing, triggering heated debates and criticism across social media platforms. Uttarakhand: Trekker From Noida Goes Missing on Pindari Glacier Trail, Search On.

Dinaram claimed that several individuals, including rival influencers, repeatedly targeted Bishnoi through social media posts and WhatsApp messages. He alleged that efforts were made to defame her and create immense mental pressure.

He further stated that he had advised his wife to approach the police regarding the alleged harassment, but she chose not to file a complaint. According to him, Bishnoi believed she could handle the situation and did not want to be intimidated.

In a video circulated shortly before the incident, Bishnoi reportedly accused several people of damaging her reputation. She also referred to personal disputes, including an alleged land-related conflict, which she claimed contributed to the online attacks. The influencer further alleged that threats had been made against her and her family.

Police officials from Banar police station visited the hospital to gather preliminary information. However, no formal complaint has been registered so far. Banar SHO Lekhraj Siyag said the family is currently focused on her treatment and has not yet approached the police with a written complaint.

The incident has sparked discussions around cyberbullying, online harassment and the growing pressure faced by social media creators in the digital age.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of NextMinute News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).