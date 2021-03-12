What does a martial arts coach and a mortgage lender have in common? It turns out, quite a lot. Mortgage advisor Arjun Dhingra has been working at both for long enough to know! “It's a familiar or parallel crossover from my coaching background because I am helping lead my athletes to a “promise land” of sorts and guiding people through the process of ownership is not too different. So I tap into that same energy to keep motivated and focussed on helping people. My work creates an immediate but lasting impact on a family’s financial picture, and so there is great consequence to what I do. I have to be sharp and locked into helping serve people’s best interest.”

Dhingra’s work as a mortgage advisor has lasted for twenty years, but his passion hasn’t diminished with time. Instead, he’s excited about how many more families he can help make sense of the financial decisions regarding their most valuable asset. “I am a big advocate for the consumer and first time buyer, preaching financial literacy around mortgages through guidance and education. Consumer behavior in real estate and lending is not programmed to ask the right questions and seek the correct strategy for themselves, so that is what I push back against and help towards every day.”

Dhigra’s work has caused him to reach out and obtain success, but for him success isn’t the goal. “Success is a moment in time, and one that is nothing more than a reward. A reward for being prepared and seizing the opportunity. Some also call that the definition of luck, but I feel that is success in a definition. You should always want more of these in life, which means you have to prepare again and be ready for your shot.” Now he wants to help his clients reach their view of success and overcome their fears and confusion regarding mortgage. “Fear, to me, means something that you need to confront or deal with. It's obviously something you avoid, whatever it may be, and is also what is most likely holding you back from bigger things. As the old saying goes, everyone you want is on the other side of that wall. That wall is called fear… I am seeking to really widen my brand to reach more people virtually/digitally. That is what 2021 is about, going WIDER. I have the message and the tools to help, but just want to reach more with it, while improving a consumer experience online for something that is not at all considered sexy - getting a mortgage.”

Dhingra knows more than mortgages and martial arts, he has been around money and industry long enough to have learned a thing or two about entrepreneurship as well. “Starting any business can have challenges, but in this country - that’s the easiest part. It's staying IN business and outlasting others that you compete with that is the hard part. When I got started 20 years ago, the financial crisis of 2008 helped thin out my industry and real estate tremendously. The last 10 years have caused another run up and I believe we are close to another moment of “purging” in our space. Those comments are when we see who is built to stay and who was just here for the party.”

Dhingra has proven himself to be a long-term player through his passion and resilience. Check here to see if he can help you make the right choices for the future of your home and finances.