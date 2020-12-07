India has been observing 7th December as the Armed Forces Flag Day since the year 1949. It is celebrated to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought & continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour. To celebrate the day, all three branches of the Indian armed forces- the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, arrange a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes to showcase to the general public the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security.

Significance of the Armed Forces Flag Day

The day is celebrated to serve three main purposes - rehabilitation of battle casualties, the welfare of serving personnel and their families and for the resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

Collection of Funds Through Distribution of Flags

On this day, flags of India, Tricolor labels and stickers are sold across the country in order to generate money for the armed forces. The day gives Indians a chance to express gratitude and appreciation to the current and veteran military personnel of India and to acknowledge those who died in service to the country. Car flags in red, deep blue and light blue colours representing the three Services are also distributed across the nation in exchange of donation. Indian Navy Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings and Facebook Status for the Day That Honours Country’s Naval Forces.

Raksha Mantri's Appeal to the Public

A lot of posts on Armed Forces Flag Day have been appearing on social media. This is due to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh's recent announcement that 'Armed Forces Flag Day' this year, would be celebrated throughout December.

"Centre and States along with Sainik Board will celebrate 'Armed Forces Flag Day' throughout December. It's our national responsibility to support families of our security personnel, who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line of duty. I appeal to everyone to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Let us express our commitment to our country and the Armed Forces," said RM Rajnath Singh.

The Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) FUND

The ‘Armed forces Flag Day Fund’ (AFFDF) has been constituted by the Government of India and it is used for the rehabilitation and welfare of next of kin of those soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty, or were rendered disabled, old, non-pensioners, widows and orphaned children. They are given financial assistance through various schemes like penury grant, education grant, widow/daughter marriage grant etc. National Navy Day 2020 Date, Theme and History: Know Significance of the Day Observed to Honour Achievements of the Indian Navy.

Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave

The second edition of the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave was organised as a webinar on 04 December 2020. Presiding over the webinar, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said the government has recognized the role and importance of the private sector in the development of the country and that the current governemnt has always encouraged the private sector to grow.

He mentioned how with the generous contribution of Indian industries through CSR during the last few years, there has been a substantial increase in the AFFD Fund. RM also thanked the industry for their contributions to the fund last year and appealed them to continue contributing to this noble cause.

