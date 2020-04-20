Arunachal Hunters Kill King Cobra to Meet Their Hunger, After They Have No Rice Left Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

Arunachal Pradesh Hunters (Photo Credits: Video screengrab)

Guwahati, April 20: In a shocking video, a group of hunters was seen with a 12-feet long King Cobra that they killed for a feast in Arunachal Pradesh. The video has been widely shared on social media and it can be seen, that three men standing with the carcass of the snake on their shoulders.

According to the NDTV report, one of the men can be heard saying in the video that they have no rice left in their granaries due to the lockdown."So we went to the jungle looking for something, and found this (the King Cobra)," said one of them. A relevant case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been filed against them, and all the accused are currently on the run. Children in Bihar's Jehanabad 'Eating Frogs' to Address Hunger Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Here's the video that is going viral on social media:

The men after killing the venomous snake made elaborate arrangements for the feast and laid banana leaves to slice and clean the meat. The killing of King Cobra is an offence that cannot be granted bail. The state is also home to a large number of endangered species.

In another tragic video that went viral on the internet, a group of children in Jehanabad were seen on video eating frogs. The minors said they were forced to address their hunger by consuming the amphibian as the food stock at their houses were exhausted due to the COVID-19 lockdown