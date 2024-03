New Delhi, March 26: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Delhi Chief Minister’s first order issued from the custody of the ED on Sunday, another directive has been issued to the health department by CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP sources confirmed that the directive pertained to the health department and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who oversees the health portfolio. More details are awaited regarding this fresh order. Arvind Kejriwal Continues to Function As Chief Minister From ED Custody, Issues First Order

Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal had issued the first order while in the ED’s custody, directing Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewage issues in the national Capital. CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of an excise policy favouring specific individuals. AAP to Gherao PM Narendra Modi’s Residence Today Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest in Liquor Policy Case; Delhi Police Say No Permission Granted (Watch Video)

CM Kejriwal is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours, as claimed by the probe agency.