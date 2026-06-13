Aryan Verma Arrested for Impersonation: Know How a Fake Army Brigadier Was Caught in a Sting Operation at Shahjahanpur Cantonment

A 21-year-old medical aspirant allegedly masquerading as a high-ranking Indian Army Brigadier was apprehended on Friday, June 12, by military authorities during a targeted sting operation at the Shaheed Museum inside the Shahjahanpur Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh. The suspect, identified as Aryan Verma, had been traversing several regional districts in full ceremonial uniform while claiming senior military status.

Army personnel detained Verma upon his arrival at the museum, where he was lured by officials posing as civilians under the pretext of delivering an educational lecture. Pune Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Woman for Posing as Police Officer to Skip Doctor's Line.

Army Imposter Arrested in Shahjahanpur

Army impostor arrested in #Shahjahanpur after a meticulously planned operation by Station HQ Shahjahanpur and local Ex-Servicemen.The 21-year-old suspect was allegedly posing as a #Brigadier, travelling with fake military insignia, forged ID cards and associates posing as… pic.twitter.com/2I9xQ88wjx — Shivani Sharma (@shivanipost) June 12, 2026

The Surveillance and Sting Operation to Nab the Accused

Military authorities began tracking Verma in April 2026 after receiving intelligence inputs that an individual was frequently seen in public wearing a Brigadier's uniform and projecting a high-ranking military persona. Because investigators were initially unable to pinpoint his locations, they devised a controlled operation to intercept him. Posing as civilian organisers, Army officials contacted Verma and invited him to deliver a motivational address to local youth preparing for upcoming competitive recruitment examinations. Verma accepted the invitation, which was scheduled to take place at the Cantonment’s museum premises on Friday morning, June 12.

Verma arrived at the designated venue travelling in a Tata Harrier SUV fitted with military stars and official flags designated exclusively for senior command officers. He was immediately detained by waiting security personnel. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a counterfeit government identity card from his personal driver.

Security Entourage and Forged Assets

Investigators revealed that Verma did not operate alone, utilising advanced measures to project an authentic high-profile image. He was accompanied by two private bouncers whom he introduced to onlookers as official National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, claiming he had been allotted a specialised central security cover. During the initial processing, security teams recovered several unauthorised and forged materials from his possession: An identity card bearing a falsified seal of the Dean of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

An official Army regimental cane.

A realistic replica pistol.

An Army Intelligence unit operating from the regional base in Bareilly has taken command of the active interrogation to establish the suspect's underlying motives. Investigators are currently mapping the geographical extent of his impersonation, the sources of his forged credentials, the procurement of the uniform, and potential external accomplices. Fake IAS Officer Busted: Lucknow Police Catch Man Impersonating Senior Bureaucrat; Luxury Cars With Blue Beacon Light, Forged Documents Recovered (Videos).

Background and Legal Proceedings

According to verified documents seized at the scene, Verma is a 21-year-old student who had been residing in New Delhi. Background checks revealed he is a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant who had reportedly failed the highly competitive medical entrance examination multiple times. His father is an officer within the state horticulture department, while his mother is a school teacher. Local law enforcement confirms that formal criminal charges are pending the completion of the initial military inquiry.

"Once the Army completes its inquiry and transfers custody to the police, an FIR will be registered and a comprehensive investigation will be carried out," said Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).