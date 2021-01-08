Hyderabad, January 8: A 13-year-old boy has set a new record by playing 20 songs in 30 minutes on keyboard with a blindfold. A.S. Hariharan Naidu achieved the feat to enter the 'Wonder Book of Records.' A student of eighth standard at Gitanjali Devshala in Hyderabad, he recently set the record by staging the performance in the presence of judges from Wonder Book of Records (WBR).

"He played 20 songs in 30 minutes and that too with a blindfold. It's a record. In fact, he completed this in 29 minutes 19 seconds," said Dr G. Swarna Sree, Wonder Book of Records, South India Chief Coordinator.

"2020 was not good year because of Covid but it gave some memorable moments to me towards the end," said Hariharan, who started learning music from a renowned institute when he was nine.

Hariharan started the YouTube channel 'Chill with Hariharan' to utilise his time during the lockdown. He has posted several videos of his performances including a couple of songs as a tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The YouTube channel already has garnered over 3,000 subscribers and 60,000 views.

Hariharan, a chess lover, introduces himself as a boy exploring his interests, navigating through mind and life, enjoying music.

Music composers and singers were including Anup Rubens, folk singer Padma Vishwas and executive committee member of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Dr Padmini Nagulpalli were present to witness the boy's performance and encourage him.

Former minister and special representative of Telangana in Delhi, S. Venugopala Chary, who presented the certificate to Hariharan, was all praise for the boy and said he has made Telangana proud.

Aruna Tumma was happy over her son setting an international record with his superb performance. "Every child will have some hidden talent. It's for parents to identify the talent and encourage them," she said.

