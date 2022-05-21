Mumbai, May 21: As normal life took a hit due to the flash floods, the flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim as areas such as Morikolong, Fauzdari Patty, and Milanpur remains flooded with the Kolong River continuing to flow above the danger level.

According to sources, a total of 9 people have died due to floods and 5 due to landslides in different districts of Assam from April 6 to May 20. Besides, 7 people have been reported missing due to floods in the state.

Check tweet:

#AssamFloods2022 | A total of 9 people have died due to floods and 5 due to landslides in different districts of the state from 6th April to 20th May; 7 people are missing. pic.twitter.com/YAOAkxPr8s — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Here Are the Latest Updates From Flood-Hit Assam:

Government of India starts Guwahati-Silchar Emergency Flight

In order to deal with the flood situation in Assam, the Government of India on Saturday announced an emergency flight service between Guwahati and Silchar under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme which will cost Rs 3,000 per seat. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it hoped that this initiative of the government will help the families of the flood victims.

TV actors seek help for Assam tea workers

On the occasion of International Tea Day, television actors have come forward and sought help for Assam tea workers, who have been badly hit by the Assam floods. Actress Shubhangi Atre requested people to think about tea workers of Assam who are suffering from floods currently and help them to overcome it. Actor Ravi Bhatia said, "Tea has become part of my life. It is really sad to read about tea workers who are suffering because of the Assam floods. I feel it's our responsibility to help them the way we can."

Check tweet:

Nagaon, Assam | Floodwaters entered Nagaon city submerging shops, swings at a fair venue. The fair was later shut down by the authorities pic.twitter.com/V33At9mOyV — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Over 7 lakh affected in Assam

According to Assam's state disaster management authority, over 3.36 lakh people have been affected in the Nagaon district alone. This is followed by 1.66 lakh in the Cachar district, 1.11 lakh in Hojai, and 52,709 in the Darrang district as floods continue to ravage the state.

80,036.90 hectares of cropland affected; Nearly 2,251 villages remain under water

As per news agency ANI, 80,036.90 hectares of cropland and 2,251 villages are still underwater and a total of 74,705 flood-affected people are currently lodged in 234 relief camps set up by the district administration.

Check tweet:

#IAF helicopter landed at a railway track for air-lifting 119 passengers stranded at Ditokchera railway station in flood affected #DimaHasao district.#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/p586CWY7wR — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) May 21, 2022

500 Families Living on Railway Tracks in Assam

According to reports, at least 500 families from two villages in the Jamunamukh district of Assam are living on the railway tracks as the flash floods have submerged hundreds of villages across the state. If reports are to be believed, the villagers have taken refuge under temporary sheds made of tarpaulin sheets. They claimed that they have not received any help from the state government and district administration in the past week.

