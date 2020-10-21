Tirap, October 21: A patrol team of Assam Rifles was ambushed on Tuesday in Arunachal Pradesh by terrorists. One soldier of the paramilitary force was martyred in the attack. According to reports, NSCN terrorists ambushed the team in Tirap district of the state. Manipur: 3 Assam Rifles Personnel Martyred, Four Injured in Ambush by Terrorist Group in Chandel District.

The martyred jawan reportedly hailed from Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place near Sanliam Tri junction in between Khonsa and Lazu villages of the district. The area is not far from the Myanmar border. Security forces have launched search operation in the area. More details are still awaited.

Earlier this month also, an Assam Rifles jawan was martyred and another injured in an ambush by suspected terrorists near Tengmo area of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place when terrorist ambushed a water taker in which the paramilitary personnel were travelling in

