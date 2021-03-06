New Delhi, March 6: Weeks ahead of Assembly Elections 2021 in four states and a union territory, the Election Commission of India on Friday asked the Centre to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from coronavirus vaccine certificates in the stated going for Vidhan Sabha polls. Notably, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in place in the poll-bound states.

The development came days after the Triamool Congress leaders approached the poll panel over PM Modi’s photo on COVID-19 vaccine certificate generated through the Co-Win platform. The Mamata Banerjee-led party alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct. A complaint was also lodged with the EC. Assam: ECI Decides to Keep Transfer, Posting of 18 Police Officers in Abeyance.

In a letter to the Election Commission, TC MP Derek O’Brien alleged that the PM Modi's photo on vaccination certificates is “blatantly” misuse of official machinery. “By placing his photograph, name and message on the provisional certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, he is not only exploiting his post and powers but also stealing commendable credit from the producers of Covid vaccines, reported The Live Mint quoting excerpts from the TMC MP’s letter.

On Thursday a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding the removal of the image of PM Modi from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, issued to people in poll-bound Kerala. In the brief letter, Midhun Shah, who is also the State co-coordinator of the Kerala State Youth Commission, pointed out that the model code of conduct was already in force in the southern State, where Assembly election is scheduled on April 6.

Earlier this week, the ECI had also directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of the Prime Minister from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours. The use of the prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

The Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in four states – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamila Nad, and in the union territory of Puducherry. In Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. Meanwhile, the Vidhan Sabha polls in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases and in Assam in three phases. The results will be declared on May 2.

