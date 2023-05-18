Patna, May 17: ATM thieves gang kingpin Sudhir Mishra alias "ATM Baba" was arrested from Bihar's Saran in a joint operation of Uttar Pradesh STF and Bihar Police early on Wednesday, officials said.

UP STF had a lead that Mishra, also known as Bulbul Mishra, was staying in his native village Mohabat Parsa village under Revelganj police station and cornered him around 12.30 a.m. 'ATM Baba' in Bihar's Chhapra 'Trains' Unemployed Youths on How To Break ATMs in 15 Minutes, Reveals UP Police Probe in ATM Thefts in Lucknow.

As per local villagers, a convoy of police reached Mohabat Parsa village, surrounded his house, and forced ATM Baba to surrender. As it was not possible for him to escape from the place, he finally surrendered before the cops. ATM Fraud: New Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Comes to Light in Mumbai, Con Caught Red-Handed Using Sunmica and Glue To Steal Cash (Watch Video).

ATM Baba was wanted in number of cases in Uttar Pradesh. He and his gang had targeted an ATM in Sushantlok City of Lucknow and taken away Rs 39 lakh. In that case, UP STF managed to arrest 6 accused. During their interrogation, the kingpin was identified as ATM Baba and added to the wanted list of the STF.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).