Mumbai, January 11: It seems fraudsters across the city have changed their modus operandi when it comes to stealing cash from ATMs. In a recent case, the Mumbai police caught a robber red-handed while he was stealing cash from an ATM in Malad using sunmica strip and glue. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar Paswan (26). Cops said that Paswan used a sunmica strip and glue in order to steal cash from an unguarded ATM.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused would visit the ATM and cover the cash dispensation slot with a laminated strip before a customer would enter the ATM kiosk. Once the customer failed to withdraw the cash, Pasan would viist the ATM and pocket it as the cash dispensation used to get blocked due to the strip. Mumbai: Jealous Lover Attacks Two Youths With Chopper for Talking to His Ex-Girlfriend in Powai, Booked.

Watch Video:

#FraudAlert Watch out while making cash withdrawals at #ATMs. Fraudster held for sticking sunmica strips on cash dispensation slots & blocking cash dispensation temporarily. He would retrieve currency after customers got confused & left. Read details herehttps://t.co/yoDFYhvnAG pic.twitter.com/ckvMhSj4CA — Nitasha Natu (@nnatuTOI) January 11, 2023

The incident came to light on January 4 when Paswan was caught red-handed by beat marshal Ramdas Bhurde. Acting on a tip-off that a man was entering and exiting an ATM regularly, Bhurde kept and eye and caught Paswan red-handed while stealing cash from an ATM kiosk on Daftary Road. Dring questioning, the cops recovered nine sunmica strips, some glue bottles and Rs 2,000 cash.

The accused, a resident of Virar has a criminal record as he has been booked in the past for burglary case. Talking about the new modus operandi, a police officer said, "We are writing to banks to find out how many customers have had a similar experience to get an idea about the extent of the fraud." Cops also suspect that the accused must have targeted other ATMs too. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Ramdas Bhurde, who caught Paswan red-handed was felicitated by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner for his prompt action. While this unique way of stealing cash from ATM is becoming the new modus operandi, in the past, fraudsters would turn off the ATM power supply when the machine was about to dispense cash. Later, they would pocket the cash and complain to bank for refund as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).