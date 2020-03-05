Aurangabad Airport Renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport by Uddhav Thackeray-Led Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressing the press | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 5: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray-led government on Thursday announced to change the name of Aurangabad Airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport. The renaming of the airport has been done after the great Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj.

Informing about the latest development, the news agency ANI wrote, "Maharashtra Government renames Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport." Apart from this reports, the government had stated that Sindhudurg airport would be completed by the end of March 2020. Ahmedabad: Officials Dressed as Bears Scare Away Langurs From Airstrips at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport, Funny Video Goes Viral.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Maharashtra Government renames Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport. pic.twitter.com/VBVdxY4pFV — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

It is to be known that there are over 25 airports and airstrips in Maharashtra. In a similar move, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) had agreed to rename the Jammu Airport after Hindu Dogra monarchs Maharaja Hari Singh. Even, Agra Airport will also be renamed after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay airport in Uttar Pradesh.